Investigative Committee confirms search operations in Yerevan Today online news media office

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee continues the investigation into the criminal case on the wiretapping of the phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan. The criminal case was launched on breaching confidentiality, wiretapping and leaking the conversation.

The Investigative Committee said that a task force is carrying out necessary actions jointly with tactical-intelligence agencies to reveal the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A court has approved search warrants for six different addresses amid the probe, the Investigative Committee said.

The committee said that one of the locations where detectives have carried out search operations is the head office of Yerevan Today, a Yerevan-based online news media outlet.

Earlier many media outlets reported about a search operation underway in the Yerevan Today office, but the information wasn’t confirmed until this point.

“We state that the search operation in [Yerevan Today] has nothing to do with their journalistic activities, but is exclusively aimed at ensuring a comprehensive, objective and complete investigation of the criminal case, to validate the preliminary information which was acquired amid the criminal case, to reveal the method used in wiretapping and distributing the phone conversation of two law enforcement executives and to reveal a number of other significant circumstances,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Further details will be provided later, it said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan