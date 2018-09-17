Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

ARMENPRESS executive inducted to Georgia’s Academy of Public and Political Relations

TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan has been inducted to the Georgian Academy of Public and Politic Relations.

The official certificate awarding ceremony took place September 16 in Tbilisi.

Director of the academy Gocha Mirtskhulava awarded the membership certificate to Aram Ananyan for being actively engaged in political and public relations.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




