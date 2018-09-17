ARMENPRESS executive inducted to Georgia’s Academy of Public and Political Relations
TBILISI, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Director of ARMENPRESS state news agency Aram Ananyan has been inducted to the Georgian Academy of Public and Politic Relations.
The official certificate awarding ceremony took place September 16 in Tbilisi.
Director of the academy Gocha Mirtskhulava awarded the membership certificate to Aram Ananyan for being actively engaged in political and public relations.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:41 Investigative Committee confirms search operations in Yerevan Today online news media office
- 14:28 Armenia remains committed to peaceful settlement process of NK conflict, says FM Mnatsakanyan
- 13:59 ARMENPRESS executive inducted to Georgia’s Academy of Public and Political Relations
- 13:23 Murat Çelikkan named winner of 10th Hrant Dink Awards
- 13:06 ‘Only free, fair, transparent and democratic elections from now on’, says Armenian First Deputy PM
- 12:45 UAE embassy sponsors Village Life and Traditions Festival in Yerevan
- 12:16 Water management executive under investigation for misconduct
- 12:06 Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Armenian FM in Stepanakert
- 11:40 Armenia to carry out inspections in Turkish sites as part of Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)
- 11:31 Search operations underway in several addresses amid wiretapping probe
- 11:08 SIS unaware on alleged raid at Yerevan Today online news agency’s head office
- 11:01 Armenian healthcare minister participates in World Health Organization’s Rome session
- 10:53 FMs of Armenia, Artsakh exchange ideas over NK conflict settlement process
- 10:45 Azerbaijan again fires at Armenian border town
- 10:31 Iraq deploys troops on Turkey border
- 10:05 Koreas to hold bilateral talks September 18, 19
- 09:57 More than 1000 medics of Artsakh to undergo specialized training
- 09:31 Apartment bombed in Armenian town
- 09.16-21:09 Pashinyan vows oligarch-free Armenia, calls for law-abidingness and finest examples for children
- 09.16-20:29 ‘Azerbaijani people ought to demand Aliyev’s son to serve in frontier’, Pashinyan says
- 09.16-19:01 Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
- 09.16-17:30 Pashinyan denies Erdogan phone conversation
- 09.16-14:34 Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations
- 09.16-13:45 Meeting on enhancing Council of Europe – La Francophonie cooperation held in Strasbourg
- 09.16-13:00 The outstanding gallantry of the quintessential Armenian spirit: Border shooting victim tells Pashinyan “never mind”
- 09.16-12:02 URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
- 09.16-10:48 Artsakh’s president, First Deputy PM of Armenia discuss broad range of economic cooperation issues
- 09.15-20:11 Artsakh’s president, Armenia’s deputy PM discuss economic cooperation
- 09.15-20:03 ‘Baku should be interested in negotiating with Nagorno Karabakh as soon as possible’, says Armenia’s PM
- 09.15-19:41 Armenia-Russia relations are based on mutual respect, says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
- 09.15-18:56 Artsakh president holds meeting with French Senate’s France-Armenia Friendship Group chair
- 09.15-17:48 ARF denies media report on endorsement from Kocharyan in upcoming Yerevan election
- 09.15-17:18 ‘We succeeded in creating direct democratic popular governance system’ – Pashinyan’s interview to French Le Monde
- 09.15-17:04 Armenian foreign ministry denies Erdogan-Pashinyan phone call
- 09.15-15:48 Armenian PM holds meeting with visiting foreign envoys stationed in Georgia
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 4193 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 3152 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 1643 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 1638 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
18:01, 09.10.2018
Viewed 1395 times Armenian President receives delegation led by Chairman of Council of German Protestant Churches