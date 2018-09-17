Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Murat Çelikkan named winner of 10th Hrant Dink Awards

Murat Çelikkan named winner of 10th Hrant Dink Awards

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 10th annual International Hrant Dink Award ceremony took place in Istanbul, the Istanbul-based Armenian Agos newspaper reported.

This year’s judges included Armenian-American rock star Serj Tankian. The 2018 Hrant Dink award was bestowed to Murat Celikkan, a human rights activist. Celikkan has been fighting for human rights in Turkey since the 70s and has been put behind bars on many occasions for his struggle.

Radya el-Mutavekey was awarded in the foreign category. El-Mutavekey is a member of the Emeni Human Rights Protection Union.

The Hrant Dink Award ceremony takes place yearly on September 15th – the birthday of the late Turkish-Armenian journalist.

Hrant Dink k was an editor, journalist and columnist, who served as Editor-In-Chief of Agos at the time of his death. He was shot and killed outside his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration