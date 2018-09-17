Murat Çelikkan named winner of 10th Hrant Dink Awards

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The 10th annual International Hrant Dink Award ceremony took place in Istanbul, the Istanbul-based Armenian Agos newspaper reported.

This year’s judges included Armenian-American rock star Serj Tankian. The 2018 Hrant Dink award was bestowed to Murat Celikkan, a human rights activist. Celikkan has been fighting for human rights in Turkey since the 70s and has been put behind bars on many occasions for his struggle.

Radya el-Mutavekey was awarded in the foreign category. El-Mutavekey is a member of the Emeni Human Rights Protection Union.

The Hrant Dink Award ceremony takes place yearly on September 15th – the birthday of the late Turkish-Armenian journalist.

Hrant Dink k was an editor, journalist and columnist, who served as Editor-In-Chief of Agos at the time of his death. He was shot and killed outside his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan