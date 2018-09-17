‘Only free, fair, transparent and democratic elections from now on’, says Armenian First Deputy PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. From now on only free, fair, transparent and democratic elections should take place in Armenia, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

Mirzoyan posted a video of the Union Of Informed Citizens NGO about the amendments in the Criminal Code of Armenia, whereby the punishments for committing electoral crimes have been heightened.

“Inform everyone, that the latest legislative amendments envisage 500,000-700,000 drams of penalties or 1-3 years imprisonment for accepting an electoral bribe, 2,500,000 – 3,000,000 drams penalties or 2-6 years imprisonment for giving an electoral bribe, 2-6 years imprisonment for multiple voting or voting instead of someone else, 2-8 years imprisonment for falsifying the election results,” Mirzoyan said.

He added that the police are entitled to use all lawful tactical intelligence measures (wiretapping, screening) to uncover any such crimes.

