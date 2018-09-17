UAE embassy sponsors Village Life and Traditions Festival in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Armenia has sponsored the Village Life and Traditions Festival in Yerevan as part of the Year of Zayed initiative. The festival’s goal is to highlight the traditions of women farmers and development, as well as provide material assistance to women of different regions and villages of Armenia for implementation of their projects and crafts.

The Year of Zayed initiative has been organized by the government of the UAE on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of birth of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative aims at strengthening and spreading the values which the country’s founder established. These values include supporting and empowering women worldwide.

UAE Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., Mrs. Ahlam al-Salami delivered opening remarks at the festival, noting that this is already the third consecutive year that the embassy is carrying out this initiative.

The festival enabled to develop the work of women farmers, organize meetings, conduct exchange of experience and find new and real markets for their products.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan