Water management executive under investigation for misconduct

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched an investigation based on an article published on LRAGIR news website.

Earlier in May, LRAGIR published an interview with Lusine Taslakyan, the former deputy director if the water resrource management agency under the ministry of nature protection. The interview contained information on misconduct by director of the agency Vahan Davtyan, who according to the report, has instructed his subordinates to forward applicants for water use permits to a company called Tat Holding, which is listed under the name of Davtyan’s mother, but is de facto controlled by him.

The company was used to render calculation services. Moreover, the proceedings of providing permits to individuals or companies who used other companies for the calculation services have been intentionally delayed, and even obstructed. According to the report, the company had even rendered the services to Veolia Water on 50,000,000 drams of calculations, when in fact the same service could have been ordered on much lower prices.

The criminal case has been forwarded to the Investigative Committee for further proceedings.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan