Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Armenian FM in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Speaker of Parliament Ashot Ghulyan has held a meeting with Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Stepanakert on September 17.

During the meeting the Speaker attached importance to frequent meetings with the Armenian FM in terms of clarifying the foreign policy agenda and priorities. In this context the Speaker pointed out the role of parliamentary diplomacy for the representation of Artsakh in international structures.

Speaking about the current challenges and tasks, FM Mnatsakanyan noted that the most important issue in the Artsakh matter now is safeguarding the existential security and security status of 150,000 people.

The sides discussed the activation of partnership and interparliamentary diplomacy, and addressed the NK conflict.

