Search operations underway in several addresses amid wiretapping probe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee continues the investigation into the criminal case on the wiretapping of the phone conversation between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan. The criminal case was launched on breaching confidentiality, wiretapping and leaking the conversation.

The Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS that investigators are carrying out search operations in a number of addresses as part of the probe. Other details of the investigation aren’t subject to public disclosure, the committee said.

According to media reports, the head office of Yerevan Today online media outlet is being searched.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan