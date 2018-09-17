SIS unaware on alleged raid at Yerevan Today online news agency’s head office

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service (SIS) of Armenia told ARMENPRESS that they have no information about the alleged search operations in the head office of Yerevan Today – an online Armenian media outlet.

SIS spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan told ARMENPRESS she has no information about the report which claimed that police and the SIS are raiding the media outlet’s office.

Certain news media have reported earlier today that police officers and SIS agents are carrying out search operations in the head office of Yerevan Today.

