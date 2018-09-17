FMs of Armenia, Artsakh exchange ideas over NK conflict settlement process

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with his counterpart from Artsakh Masis Mayilyan on September 17, the foreign ministry said.

The two initially held a one-on-one meeting, followed by an expanded format meeting with delegations.

The sides were pleased to note the frequent and substantive nature of the bilateral meetings, which enables to address numerous agenda issues in detail.

The FMs stressed the importance of holding regular sectoral consultations between the two foreign ministries.

Mnatsakanyan and Mayilyan exchanged ideas over a number of issued relating to the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format.

Mayilyan also awarded his Armenian counterpart with the Commemorative Medal dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Artsakh foreign ministry’s establishment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan