Azerbaijan again fires at Armenian border town

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has again opened cross-border fire at the Tavush province of Armenia overnight September 16-17. However this time the shooting was insignificant compared to the previous days, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“The shootings were relatively few, our response took place partly. The situation is currently calm, we don’t have losses,” Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan has been shooting at Armenian border towns of Baghanis and Koti in the Tavush province during the recent days. The village of Areni was also targeted.

