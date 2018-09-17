Iraq deploys troops on Turkey border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Iraqi government has approved the deployment of border guards on the country’s border with Turkey, to “prevent any breaches from happening”, a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office said.

Earlier on September 16 Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi chaired a meeting in Baghdad of the Ministerial Council for National Security to discuss security and stability.

The Ministerial Council issued several orders including the deployment of border guards across Iraq’s border with Turkey ”to prevent any violations,” the statement said.

“The Foreign Ministry will take the necessary measures to document the Turkish violations of Iraqi airspace to the United Nations,” the statement added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan