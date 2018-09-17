Koreas to hold bilateral talks September 18, 19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of South Korea and North Korea will hold bilateral negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesperson for the South Korean president’s administration said Monday, according to TASS.

"Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un will hold two rounds of bilateral negotiations - on Tuesday and Wednesday," TASS quoted the South Korean official as saying.

He added that the South Korean president will arrive to Pyongyang on a direct flight from Seoul at 10 a.m. (04:00 Moscow time) on September 18. The meeting will be held in the afternoon, he said.

The South Korean president will visit Pyongyang on September 18-20. The visit is expected to focus firstly on issues of denuclearization and bilateral cooperation.



