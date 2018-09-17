Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Koreas to hold bilateral talks September 18, 19

Koreas to hold bilateral talks September 18, 19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Leaders of South Korea and North Korea will hold bilateral negotiations on Tuesday and Wednesday, a spokesperson for the South Korean president’s administration said Monday, according to TASS.
"Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un will hold two rounds of bilateral negotiations - on Tuesday and Wednesday," TASS quoted the South Korean official as saying.

He added that the South Korean president will arrive to Pyongyang on a direct flight from Seoul at 10 a.m. (04:00 Moscow time) on September 18. The meeting will be held in the afternoon, he said.

The South Korean president will visit Pyongyang on September 18-20. The visit is expected to focus firstly on issues of denuclearization and bilateral cooperation.


Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration