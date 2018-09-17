More than 1000 medics of Artsakh to undergo specialized training

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan and his counterpart from Artsakh Arayik Baghryan have reached an agreement regarding the implementation of specialized training programs for doctors and medical personnel of urban and rural medical facilities of Artsakh.

The healthcare ministry of Armenia said that a total of 318 doctors and 1314 nurses will take part in the training.

The program will be carried out jointly by the healthcare ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, the National Institute of Healthcare of the Armenian healthcare ministry and the Armenia office of the Fund For Armenian Relief.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan