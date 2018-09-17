Apartment bombed in Armenian town

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. An explosion has rocked an apartment building in Hrazdan city in Kotayk province Sunday evening, the ministry of emergency situations said.

The explosion took place in a 2nd floor apartment of a 5-storey building.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The explosion inflicted significant material damages, but no one has been injured in the blast.

Rescuers evacuated nearly 30 people from the building.

Upon searching the area, police found a watch connected with electric wires, 4 electric and 4 fire detonators and a remote control of vehicle alarm system with a battery, which were intended for detonation. The device has been disarmed.

K9 units have searched the area and no other explosives were found.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the apartment itself was the target or the bomb went off accidentally and was simply stored there for other purposes.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan