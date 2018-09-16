Pashinyan vows oligarch-free Armenia, calls for law-abidingness and finest examples for children

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rallied today in support of Hayk Marutyan, the mayoral candidate of My Step bloc for the upcoming Yerevan City Council election. Pashinyan himself is a Member of the Board of the Civil Contract Party, which is part of the alliance.

Speaking at a campaigning event today in a Yerevan district, the PM said that they want to create a government which will enable the people to earn bread, rather than a government which will simply give it to the people. “We want to have the kind of government which will look straight into the eyes of the people. Oligarchs do not exist in Armenia, because oligarchy means the power of the few, whereas the power in Armenia belongs to the people. There is no higher title in Armenia than the proud citizen of Armenia title,” the PM said.

The Premier called on businessmen to serve the country, get rich and enrich, but not to humiliate others with their wealth, but on the contrary to make them prouder.

“Businessmen and entrepreneurship are extremely important institutions for Armenia. These very people will earn huge respect by paying their lawful taxes, displaying respectful attitude towards other citizens, perceiving themselves as equal citizens with others, because the businessmen class creates result and jobs in the country,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan stressed that Armenia is a place where it is possible to work and get wealthy.

“So, be law abiding and in this case our children will no longer want to be like some nicknamed oligarch, these children will want to become like Tigran Mansurian, Armenak Urfanyan, their ideals will be Komitas and Tumanyan, Martiros Saryan and Minas Avetisyan. Their dream will be the universe, education and powerful future,” Pashinyan said.

