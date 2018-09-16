Military brought in to tackle large wildfire in rural Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Twenty firefighters, twenty military servicemen and local residents are involved in tackling a wildfire which is burning near the Arevis-Tasik-Hatsavan road in Syunik – the southernmost province of Armenia.

Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Hrachya Rostomyan has personally arrived at the scene to supervise the operations, the ministry said.

The fire was reported yesterday at midday.

Multiple firefighting units were dispatched to the scene. According to the emergency ministry an area of 500 hectares of grass-covered land is burning.

No other details were available at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan