Meeting on enhancing Council of Europe – La Francophonie cooperation held in Strasbourg

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s permanent representation to the Council of Europe and the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) organized an event on September 14 in the Council of Europe Strasbourg headquarters dedicated to the upcoming La Francophonie summit in Yerevan and cooperation between the Council of Europe and the OIF, the foreign ministry said.

The OIF was represented by Ambassador Stéphane Lopez, the permanent representative of the OIF in the Council of Europe and the European Council.

Armenia’s Permanent Representative Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented the priorities of the Armenian chairmanship in the OIF, the agenda of the upcoming summit and the events which will take place within its framework.

Ambassador Lopez presented the OIF’s approach regarding cooperation with the Council of Europe.

The cultural dialogue, the main component of the organization’s agenda, was addressed, noting that the main efforts are aimed for human rights protection and prevention of crises, which is fully in line with the Council of Europe’s democratic security concept.

Ambassadors of Council of Europe member states and observes, diplomats and representatives of the Council of Europe and OIF secretariats attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan