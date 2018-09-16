The outstanding gallantry of the quintessential Armenian spirit: Border shooting victim tells Pashinyan “never mind”

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after the news broke about a cross-border shooting from Azerbaijan which wounded an elderly man in the border town of Koti in Tavush Province, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan telephoned the victim to check on his condition. The man is Suren Sepkhanyan, a 61-year-old resident of Koti.

“I just spoke over the phone with Suren Sepkhanyan who was wounded in Koti. He is wounded in the leg, it’s a flesh wound. He says he is all right. He told me: don’t lose courage [approximate translation],” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

In a remarkable display of bravery, the man - unfazed from being shot - told Pashinyan “dukht chkces (դուխդ չգցես)”, an obvious reference to the “velvet revolution” motto – Dukhov, which means “with courage”. The phrase can be roughly translated as “never mind”, “hold your head up high”, or “don’t lose courage” or “don’t let this get to you”.

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS that the Azerbaijani shooting overall targeted not the village itself, but the 3rd Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces.

He said that the Azerbaijani military used various firearms in the shooting: up to 12,7mm caliber machine guns.

The Armenian forces suppressed the gunfire attack, according to Hovhannisyan.

Two days ago the Azerbaijani military had again opened cross-border gunfire at Armenian civilian settlements. The September 14 shooting targeted the Chinari village in Tavush province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan