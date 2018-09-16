Artsakh’s president, First Deputy PM of Armenia discuss broad range of economic cooperation issues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting yesterday with Armenia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Stepanakert, Sahakyan’s office said.

“A broad range of issues related to the economic cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia was discussed.

Both sides highlighted continuous deepening and expanding close economic cooperation between the two Armenian states.

Artsakh Republic state minister Grigori Martirosyan, advisor to the Artsakh Republic President - Artsakh Republic President's representative at large Arayik Haroutyunyan participated at the meeting,” Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan