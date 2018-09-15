Armenia-Russia relations are based on mutual respect, says Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. In an interview to the French Le Monde newspaper, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed Armenia’s foreign policy, emphasizing that the relations with Russia are based on mutual respect.

Le Monde noted that Pashinyan has already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin three times since taking office, and asked if Armenia might conduct a foreign policy entirely independent from Russia.

“We are neither pro-Russian, nor anti-Russian, nor pro-American, nor pro-European, nor pro-Iranian. Armenia is a sovereign state, and my government is proceeding exclusively from the interests of our people and our country. This was clear after my first talks with the Russian president, where his respect towards our right to conduct our own foreign policy of our national sovereignty was emphasized. When I was the opposition, he [Putin] did not interfere to prevent our revolution. He did not interfere also after I took office as Prime Minister. Our relationship is based on mutual respect,” Pashinyan told Le Monde.

