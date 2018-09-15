Artsakh president holds meeting with French Senate’s France-Armenia Friendship Group chair

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting on September 15 in Stepanakert with Gilbert-Luc Devinaz, the president of the France-Armenia Friendship Group of the French Senate, Sahakyan’s office said.

“Issues related to Artsakh-France relations were discussed with special attention paid to the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

President Sahakyan underlined that continuous enhancement of friendship with France is among the priority directions of the Artsakh foreign policy, noting the existence of satisfactory preconditions for that,” the Artsakh president’s office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan