Armenian PM holds meeting with visiting foreign envoys stationed in Georgia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting today with foreign ambassadors stationed in Georgia, who are currently on a visit to Armenia.

Ambassadors of Austria, China, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iran, Poland, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Ukraine, France and Netherlands to Georgia were present at the meeting, as well as the Holy See’s Apostolic Nuncio to Georgia and the representative of the Swiss embassy to Georgia, and the representatives of the United Nations to Georgia.

During the meeting the Armenian PM welcomed the foreign envoys and noted that the Armenian government attaches importance to the continuous development of cooperation, enhancement of ties with the abovementioned countries, the Holy See and the UN.

PM Pashinyan expressed hope that during the visit to Armenia the envoys will have the chance to get to know the ongoing developments which are taking place after the non-violent “velvet” revolution.

The PM stressed that the Armenian government’s actions are aimed at the development and strengthening of democracy, securing the protection of human rights and equality before the law, development of the civil society and improvement of the administration system.

Pashinyan mentioned that the government has already achieved serious results in combating corruption and monopolies and improvement of the business climate. He also added that reforms are underway in the Tax Code, which will encourage the implementation of new investment projects and will contribute to the implementation of successful and effective businesses.

The PM later answered to the questions of the envoys, regarding the holding of parliamentary elections, the Armenia-Georgia relations, Armenia-EU relations and the Armenia-EU CEPA.

