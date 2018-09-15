PM attends inauguration of new state-of-the-art medical facility in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the grand opening of a new facility of the Shengavit Medical Center in Yerevan.

The PM toured the center and viewed the conditions, the government’s press service said.

The universal center is equipped with modern management systems, state-of-the-art medical equipment and convenient patient rooms.

The center’s executives said they will render high quality services to patients.

They said that doctors of the facility regularly undergo trainings in Armenia, as well as in European and Israeli clinics. The executives said they also plan to carry out exchange of experience.

The PM welcomed the implementation of such major projects in the healthcare field and rendering of top quality services to citizens.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan