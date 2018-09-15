Artsakh’s medical personnel to undergo training program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Continuous training programs are planned to be carried out for the medical personnel of Artsakh, Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

He said that an agreement was reached with Artsakh’s healthcare minister Arayik Baghryan to conduct training programs encompassing both city and provincial medical facilities of the country. A total of 318 doctors and 1314 nurses will undergo the training, he said.

He program will be carried out jointly by the Armenian healthcare ministry, its national institute of healthcare, Artsakh’s healthcare ministry and the Fund for Armenian Relief.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan