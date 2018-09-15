Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 September

Azerbaijani military breach Artsakh ceasefire 250 times in one week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces have committed nearly 250 individual ceasefire violations from September 9 to 15, according to the defense ministry of Artsakh.

The defense ministry of Artsakh said that the Azerbaijani military fired more than 2500 rounds from various caliber firearms at their positions during the week.

It said that the Artsakh military maintains full control at the frontline and confidently continue carrying out their mission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




