Azerbaijani military breach Artsakh ceasefire 250 times in one week
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces have committed nearly 250 individual ceasefire violations from September 9 to 15, according to the defense ministry of Artsakh.
The defense ministry of Artsakh said that the Azerbaijani military fired more than 2500 rounds from various caliber firearms at their positions during the week.
It said that the Artsakh military maintains full control at the frontline and confidently continue carrying out their mission.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:51 Azerbaijani military breach Artsakh ceasefire 250 times in one week
- 14:23 Mothers of April War fallen soldiers join Women For Peace campaign of PM’s wife
- 13:45 One of a kind medical facility inaugurated in Armenia
- 13:35 Mission of police and national security service is to secure equality before law of everyone, says PM
- 13:21 “Political factor named Robert Kocharyan doesn’t exist in Armenia” – Pashinyan says in response to ex-president
- 12:47 Armenia’s Ombudsman to send emergency report on Azerbaijani cross-border shooting to int’l organizations
- 12:41 Amulsar mine issue requires conclusion from int’l organization with indisputable reputation, according to PM
- 12:16 Foreign ambassadors stationed in Georgia visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan to pay homage
- 11:53 Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
- 11:38 Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian civilian settlement
- 11:16 Artsakh’s State Minister holds meeting with Hayastan All Armenian Fund delegation
- 11:10 ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
- 11:08 European Stocks - 14-09-18
- 11:06 US stocks - 14-09-18
- 11:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-18
- 11:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-09-18
- 11:01 Oil Prices - 14-09-18
- 01:17 Armenian PM, Lydian International officials meet in Paris
- 09.14-23:24 “Yerevan holds a special place in Parisians’ hearts” - Nikol Pashinyan meets with Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo
- 09.14-21:13 Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Russia’s Premier on the occasion of birthday
- 09.14-20:44 Nikol Pashinyan, Emmanuel Macron takes place at Élysée Palace
- 09.14-19:46 The revolution and the opening of “Tumo” centers in a number of countries show the key content of new Armenia – Pashinyan
- 09.14-19:14 Charges pressed against 11, including SAS Group owner Artak Sargsyan for “Zibileaks” case
- 09.14-18:14 Azerbaijani media blames human right activist Emin Huseynov for having dinner with Armenians
- 09.14-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-18
- 09.14-17:30 Asian Stocks - 14-09-18
- 09.14-16:53 Blockbuster movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme to visit Armenia for the first time
- 09.14-16:35 New director of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute named
- 09.14-15:49 Israel’s defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan for talks with Aliyev, military officials
- 09.14-15:41 President of France welcomes Armenian Prime Minister at Élysée Palace
- 09.14-13:56 Switzerland’s new ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president
- 09.14-13:46 FM meets Swiss-Armenian community in Geneva
- 09.14-13:34 Government triples baby bonus for second child
- 09.14-13:12 Police Chief was unaware fugitive ex-minister is Russian citizen
- 09.14-12:56 Police Chief condemns wiretapping of security heads
19:17, 09.08.2018
Viewed 1635 times PM Pashinyan sees future of Artsakh as part of Armenia – Pashinyan speaks about NK conflict settlement in Moscow
15:50, 09.08.2018
Viewed 1378 times Against some pessimism, our relations develop dynamically and naturally – Pashinyan-Putin meeting
11:08, 09.09.2018
Viewed 1296 times PM Pashinyan suggests Russia-based Armenian businessmen to substitute charity logic with jobs
17:39, 09.08.2018
Viewed 1295 times There are no problems in our relations in any direction – Putin-Pashinyan meeting over
18:01, 09.10.2018
Viewed 1268 times Armenian President receives delegation led by Chairman of Council of German Protestant Churches