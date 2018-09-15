One of a kind medical facility inaugurated in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A new, universal and one of a kind in format facility in terms of the country was inaugurated today in the Shengavit Medical Center.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan, ambassadors, philanthropists and healthcare managers were in attendance of the event.

“Securing quality healthcare is the top mission of the healthcare ministry,” minister Torosyan said, adding that the new facility features necessary equipment for providing top quality services.

According to Torosyan, the Shengavit Medical Center is competitive to leading European and American clinics.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan toured the facility and was briefed on the work.

The new facility was designed and approved back in 2008. The project was sponsored by Russian businessman Babik Shahnazaryan and American philanthropist Petros Kojyan.

