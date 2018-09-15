Mission of police and national security service is to secure equality before law of everyone, says PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says that the actions of the police and the national security service are aimed at securing equality before the law for all citizens of Armenia.

Asked by a reporter today at a public event whether he is pleased with the actions of the law enforcement agencies after he tasked them to “disarm the security details of oligarchs”, the PM said: “All citizens of Armenia are equal before the law, and the mission of police and the national security service is to safeguard this.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan