Foreign ambassadors stationed in Georgia visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan to pay homage

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ambassadors of nearly twenty countries stationed in Georgia have visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan to pay homage to the memory of the victims.

The envoys laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and held a moment of silence as tribute.

“This is my first visit to Armenia. The Armenian and French peoples always have close and good relations. Visiting Armenia is very pleasant for me. I am very impressed especially from the visit to this memorial,” Ambassador of France to Georgia Pascal Meunier said.

Ambassadors of Netherlands, China, Iran, Estonia, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Poland, Brazil and other countries were also among the visitors.

The envoys will also visit the Matenadaran museum of Yerevan and the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin – the governing body of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The ambassadors will also meet PM Nikol Pashinyan and FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan