Azerbaijani military opens cross-border gunfire at Armenian civilian settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have opened cross-border gunfire at the village of Chinari in Armenia’s Tavush Province.

Chinari town official Samvel Saghoyan told ARMENPRESS that the situation was tense since the morning of September 14, and that Azerbaijani troops opened an hour-long gunfire at the village from 20:30.

“They were firing large caliber heavy machine guns. Two houses were slightly damaged, nothing significant,” he said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

No other details were available at the moment.

