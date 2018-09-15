Artsakh’s State Minister holds meeting with Hayastan All Armenian Fund delegation

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan held a meeting on September 14 with the delegation of Hayastan All Armenian Fund.

During the meeting the State Minister noted that the government of Artsakh has always valued the Fund’s activities and the level of cooperation.

He mentioned that the Vardenis-Martakert highway, which was commissioned two years ago and was built with pan-Armenian resources, is providing serious results in terms of economy, namely by encouraging tourism and commercial turnover growth.

He expressed certainty that the many years of trust and experience will gain new quality in further cooperation with the Fund.

