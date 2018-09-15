‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Belgian martial artist and movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme has arrived in Yerevan.

Shortly after landing in Zvartnots airport Van Damme posted a video on Facebook.

The blockbuster film star is seen posing for photos with fans upon exiting the airport.

“I’m happy to be here, Armenia is great”, he says in the video.

Van Damme, 57, has arrived to make an appearance in the Armenia series of Comedy Club, the Russian stand-up TV show.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan