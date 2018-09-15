LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 september:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.38% to $2051.00, copper price up by 1.81% to $6014.00, lead price up by 2.90% to $2061.00, nickel price up by 2.50% to $12700.00, tin price up by 1.33% to $19075.00, zinc price up by 0.85% to $2382.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $63250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
