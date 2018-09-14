Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Russia’s Premier on the occasion of birthday

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of birthday, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Honorable Dmitry Anatolyevich,

Please accept my hearty congratulations on the occasion of Your birthday. I sincerely wish you success in your activities for the benefit of fraternal Russia. Your rich experience in state and public activities, Your immeasurable contribution to the development of Armenian-Russian allied partnership enjoy deep respect in Armenia. For centuries our peoples have been linked with firm friendly relations and have the tradition of mutual assistance that year by year become firmer and multiply.

I highly value the personal relations and mutual understanding between us that give an opportunity to discuss the issues of multidimensional cooperation between our countries in a constructive cooperation. I hope we will continue the joint constructive work aimed at the strengthening of the entire complex of Armenian-Russian mutually beneficial relations.

Honorable Dmitry Anatolyevich, I wish You and your relatives good health, welfare and new successes in all your initiatives”, reads the congratulatory message.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan