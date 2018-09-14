Nikol Pashinyan, Emmanuel Macron takes place at Élysée Palace

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in France on a working visit, met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Following the ceremonial procedures, the leaders of the two countries continued the talks in the sidelines of a working dinner.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Emmanuel Macron welcomed the Armenian PM at the Élysée Palace and highlighted his visit to France, expressing confidence that it will give new impetus to the future development of the friendly relations between the 2 countries. The French President emphasized that his country is ready to continue the efforts aimed at expanding the close cooperation with Armenia in various spheres. Noting that in just a month he will pay an official visit to Armenia, Emmanuel Macron expressed confidence that the Francophonie Summit will be held at a high level in Yerevan.

Thanking for the warm reception, Nikol Pashinyan noted that their 2nd meeting shows that the Armenian-French privileged relations are in safe hands and will continue to expand and deepen for the benefit of both countries. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic relations the relations between Armenia and France have regularly deepened and expressed confidence that they will continue to develop in all the spheres – stable political dialogue, active inter-parliamentary relations, decentralized active interactions, economic cooperation, and implementation of projects in culture, education, science, healthcare and other spheres.

“I am confident that our meeting will give new quality to our privileged relations that are based on centuries-old relations”, Pashinyan said. The Armenian PM highlighted the holding of the Francophonie Summit in Armenia and added that it’s one of the most important events to be held in Armenia since independence. The Premier reaffirmed the complete commitment of the Armenian authorities to ensure the success of the summit and expressed confidence that it will foster the reputation of the organization. Nikol Pashinyan also highlighted the holding of the economic forum in the sidelines of the summit on October 10 aimed at fostering interactions and partnership between businessmen.

The sides exchanged views on Nagorno Karabakh issue and highlighted its settlement through exclusively peaceful means, in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. Nikol Pashinyan highly appreciated the efforts of the Co-chair countries, including France, aimed at the peaceful settlement of Artsakh issue and ensuring stability in the region. The PM emphasized that Armenia is committed to continue the negotiations for achieving a peaceful settlement.

Emmanuel Macron and Nikol Pashinyan agreed to discuss the Armenian-French agenda in detail during the state visit of the French President to Armenia.

