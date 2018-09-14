Charges pressed against 11, including SAS Group owner Artak Sargsyan for “Zibileaks” case  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Charges have been pressed against 11 individuals for electoral bribery during May 14, 2017 Yerevan City Council elections, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Special Investigation Service.

Owner of SAS Group Artak Sargsyan, who is also an MP from the Republican Party, provided 15 million AMD to the head of one of the election campaign headquarters located on Komitas Street. This sum was given to the citizens as a bribe to vote for the RPA.

The preliminary investigation is over. The materials have been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Zibileaks” gained its name (zibil in Armenian means garbage) after suspicious documents of about 30 pages about allocating sums to campaign headquarters for bribing citizens were found in a garbage can in 2017 by “Yelk” block representatives. However, the case was terminated for lack of corpus delicti in July 2017. In June 2018 the criminal case was reopened.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan