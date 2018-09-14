Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-09-18

YEREVAN, 14 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 september, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 485.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.78 drams to 567.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.32 drams to 636.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 214.93 drams to 18868.05 drams. Silver price вup by 1.01 drams to 221.85 drams. Platinum price вup by 338.80 drams to 12632.76 drams.