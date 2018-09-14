Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

New director of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute named

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Board of Trustees of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has elected a new director. 

Ethnographer Harutyun Marutyan will serve in the position. 

In addition to Marutyan, three other candidates were nominated for the position. 

Former director Hayk Demoyan was also nominated.

