New director of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute named
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Board of Trustees of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has elected a new director.
Ethnographer Harutyun Marutyan will serve in the position.
In addition to Marutyan, three other candidates were nominated for the position.
Former director Hayk Demoyan was also nominated.
12:38, 04.22.2018
