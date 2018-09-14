Israel’s defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan for talks with Aliyev, military officials

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s defense minister Avigdor Lieberman has arrived to Azerbaijan to meet with President Ilham Aliyev and military officials, BBC reported.

According to analysts, since Azerbaijan and Israel have a long history of military equipment cooperation, this visit is also tied with yet another phase of such cooperation.

Lieberman was on a visit to Georgia September 12-13, and then arrived to Azerbaijan.

Details of the meetings aren’t yet disclosed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan