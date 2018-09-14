Government triples baby bonus for second child

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has adopted the decision to triple the baby bonus payment for the birth of a second child. The baby bonus was 50,000 drams, and it was increased to 150,000 drams with this decision, minister of labor and social affairs Mane Tandilyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

A baby bonus, not to be confused with child benefit, is a government payment to parents of a newborn baby to assist with the costs of childrearing.

“We need to ensure birth rate growth, we must acknowledge this initiative to be of strategic importance and note that the birth of a second child is important for our state, and it is encouraged,” she said.

After the bill passes parliament, the new law will be initiated from October 1, 2018.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan