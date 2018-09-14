Police Chief was unaware fugitive ex-minister is Russian citizen

YEREVAN, SEPEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan says he was unaware that former defense minister Michael Harutyunyan, currently wanted by Armenia, is a Russian citizen.

“Police received the information from Russia,” he said today.

Asked by a reporter whether Russia’s cancellation of the arrest warrant for Harutyunyan on its territory was a non-collegial approach from Russia, the police chief refused to answer, saying : “Police is an apolitical structure, I won’t answer this question.”

Harutyunyan is wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies under charges of breaching constitutional order during the deadly March 1 events.

