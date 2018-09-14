Police Chief condemns wiretapping of security heads

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan says he has reported to the Prime Minister regarding the wiretapping incident within the defined period of time after being tasked by the latter.

“[Me] and the police cannot carry out the PM’s task delayed. Any task from the Prime Minister is done immediately, within the defined period of time, and is being reported,” Osipyan told reporters. He refused to comment on what exactly was briefed to the PM.

“I myself condemn the wiretapping, since only authorized services are entitled to carry it out as defined by law,” he said, noting that the freedom of speech is guaranteed by the constitution.

Asked about any suspects who might have committed the wiretapping, the police chief said he can’t give an answer yet.

Speaking about disarming the security details of oligarchs, he said that the process is continuing.

He said that police are constantly receiving intelligence reports which aren’t subject for public disclosure. “Police aren’t getting pleasure from laying to the ground, holding against the wall or a vehicle or frisking anyone. This is a legal process due to the fact that these individuals are carrying firearms, and how should we know if these weapons are legal or not? We must check it,” he said, emphasizing that an armed citizen is always considered to be a threat for the public and for the law enforcement.

Osipyan said that the standard operating procedure involves carrying out ballistic expertise of the weapons after validating the permit.

Earlier an audio recording was leaked online, which turned out to be a wiretapped phone talk between National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan. The two were heard discussing the March 1 investigation, including the need to hold into account former President Robert Kocharyan, CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov and former defense ministers Seyran Ohanyan and Michael Harutyunyan.

