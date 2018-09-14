Cabinet meeting kicks off
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet meeting has kicked off in the government headquarters in Yerevan.
The meeting is chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, because the Prime Minister is currently in France on a visit.
The agenda of the session includes 22 issues.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
