PM awards football legend Djorkaeff with Medal of Gratitude

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has awarded the legendary French-Armenian footballer Youri Djorkaeff with a Medal Of Gratitude of the Republic of Armenia.

The PM’s decision on awarding Djorkaeff was made on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day.

The Prime Minister personally gave the medal to the footballer. “This is a great honor. France has awarded me the Legion of Honour order. I know that state awards are very important for any country. I will wear this order, which I am being awarded by the Prime Minister, with honor and pride,” he said, adding that he is very happy to be a representative of Armenia.

