‘Azerbaijan, Turkey pose real threat for southern borders of CSTO region’ – Armenian senior MP tells Russian colleagues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov held a meeting on September 13 with the delegation led by Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma of Russia.

MPs Gagik Melikyan and Hayk Babukhanyan were also in attendance, the press service of the parliament said.

Sharmazanov addressed the Armenian-Russian allied and strategic relations at the meeting. In this context he attached importance to the development of parliamentary partnership in all platforms and added that the Armenian parliament is making all possible efforts in this direction.

The effective work of delegations of both countries in international parliamentary platforms was also discussed.

In particular, the sides discussed issues related to the development of partnership within CSTO. Sharmazanov addressed regional security issues, stressing that “The aspirations of Azerbaijan and Turkey are dangerous not only for the security of Armenia but also the entire region. These two states pose a real threat for the southern borders of the CSTO region.”

The sides also discussed the upcoming October 29-30 CSTO PA Council and CSTO PA Plenary sessions which will take place in Yerevan.

