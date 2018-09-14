Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.46% to $2023.00, copper price up by 0.65% to $5907.00, lead price up by 0.55% to $2003.00, nickel price up by 0.32% to $12390.00, tin price down by 1.18% to $18825.00, zinc price up by 0.98% to $2362.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $63250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




