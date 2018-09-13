Artsakh’s FM receives delegation of California

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received the delegation of the US State of California, comprising California State Senator Anthony Portantino and the Mayor of Glendale Zareh Sinanyan on September 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Artsakh, welcoming the delegation’s visit to Artsakh, the Foreign Minister noted the importance of the resolution adopted jointly by the California State Assembly and State Senate in support of the independence of Artsakh and expressed confidence that it set solid basis for establishing fruitful cooperation in different spheres between Artsakh and California.

During the meeting, the current projects and prospects of implementation of practical programs in the field of economy, culture, education and health between Artsakh and California were discussed. The parties also touched upon the opportunities of organizing mutual visits of the representatives of different spheres, with the aim of sharing experience and enhancing the level of professional qualification of specialists in Artsakh.

The sides also exchanged views on the steps aimed at raising awareness and promoting the representation of Artsakh in California.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan