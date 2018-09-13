Artsakh’s President receives Californian Senator Anthony Portantino and Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on September 13 California State Senator Anthony Portantino and mayor of Glendale Zareh Sinanyan and discussed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-California relations.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan underlined that deepening and expanding ties with California and its administrative units held a special place on the foreign policy agenda of Artsakh, noting with appreciation successful implementation of different joint programs in a range of spheres

Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan and other officials partook at the meeting.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan