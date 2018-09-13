SHANT 2018: Results of exercises summed up

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Major general Tiran Khachatryan, deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and head of the tactical department, briefed reporters on the conclusive developments of the 3-day SHANT 2018 strategic command-staff military exercises.

He said that all circles involved, state and military administration bodies and participating servicemen have carried out their mission on a high level.

Effective partnership between all state administration system circles has been established during the drills and the capabilities and skills have been tested.

The results of the drills will be analyzed for conclusions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan