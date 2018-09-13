SHANT 2018: Emergency personnel drill air raid scenario
18:44, 13 September, 2018
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations has drilled an air raid scenario in Yerevan, Tavush and Lori as part of the SHANT 2018 command-staff exercises, ministry spokesperson Satenik Asilyan said at a press conference today.
The scenario involved multiple enemy aircraft flights and a subsequent air raid alert. The ministry has drilled a population alert by the electronic alert system and mobile communication operators. The drills also involved initiation of a 5-second siren.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version
- SHANT 2018: Culture ministry drills evacuation of museum valuables under wartime scenario
- SHANT 2018: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits information, combat command centers
- SHANT 2018: Defense ministry briefs foreign military attaches
- SHANT 2018: Prime Minister briefs on process of ongoing exercises
- SHANT 2018: Parliament continues drilling war scenario