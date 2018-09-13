Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

SHANT 2018: Emergency personnel drill air raid scenario

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations has drilled an air raid scenario in Yerevan, Tavush and Lori as part of the SHANT 2018 command-staff exercises, ministry spokesperson Satenik Asilyan said at a press conference today.

The scenario involved multiple enemy aircraft flights and a subsequent air raid alert. The ministry has drilled a population alert by the electronic alert system and mobile communication operators. The drills also involved initiation of a 5-second siren.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




